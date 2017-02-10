Former Zimbabwean secret police offic...

Former Zimbabwean secret police officer who murdered for Mugabe stuck in limbo in NZ

A Zimbabwean ex-secret police officer who murdered for President Robert Mugabe's regime has entered New Zealand on a fake passport and is trying to set up a life here. William Nduku, his tribal name, arrived in New Zealand in 2015.

