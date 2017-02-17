Former Zimbabwe secret police officer will not be forced to leave New Zealand
A former Zimbabwe secret police officer who has admitted to murder must leave on his own accord, the Immigration Minister says. He was refused asylum or the right to work and study and has been forced to survive on handouts from friends and the expat community and could face death if deported back to Zimbabwe .
Start the conversation
