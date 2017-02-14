FEATURE-Zimbabwe's street vendors use card payments, cars to stay ahead

Clutching a payment terminal in one hand and a customer's debit card in the other, 34-year-old street vendor Melisa Mbiza stands on the roadside by her truck loaded with mangoes, touting for business in central Harare. "I'm in a hurry - please can you be quick," said her client, one of a sizeable queue forming as Mbiza swiped the card and packed the fruit into a plastic bag.

