EU Renews Sanctions on Mugabe as Zimb...

EU Renews Sanctions on Mugabe as Zimbabwe President Turns 93

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Zimbabwe's First lady, Doctor Grace Mugabe has advised young girls in Zimbabwe to be careful with their lives since girls have a higher chance of falling pregnant than their male counterparts. In the interview, Mugabe also said that he had not wanted Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 US presidential election, noting that she would have probably continued the sanctions against Zimbabwe - as President Barack Obama had.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,730 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC