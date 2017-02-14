Emergency UN meeting in Harare over armyworm outbreak

International experts hold emergency talks in Harare on Tuesday to tackle an outbreak of crop-eating "armyworm" caterpillars advancing across several African countries. The armyworm has already caused damage to staple crops in Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Ghana, with reports also suggesting Malawi, Mozambique and Namibia are affected The armyworm has already caused damage to staple crops in Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Ghana, with reports also suggesting Malawi, Mozambique and Namibia are affected.

