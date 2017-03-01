Dowrich, Cummins trimmed from ODI squad
West Indies have trimmed their ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against England from 15 to 13, leaving out Shane Dowrich and Miguel Cummins from the group that has been training in Antigua with new coach Stuart Law. Dowrich, the 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, has played eight Tests but is yet to make his ODI debut.
