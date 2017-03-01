Dowrich, Cummins trimmed from ODI squad

Dowrich, Cummins trimmed from ODI squad

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Cricketer International

West Indies have trimmed their ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against England from 15 to 13, leaving out Shane Dowrich and Miguel Cummins from the group that has been training in Antigua with new coach Stuart Law. Dowrich, the 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, has played eight Tests but is yet to make his ODI debut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cricketer International.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,850 • Total comments across all topics: 279,240,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC