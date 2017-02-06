Death Spiral' Looms for Zimbabwe Econ...

Death Spiral' Looms for Zimbabwe Economy as Cash Runs Out

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Zimbabwe's crippling cash shortage has left a black hole in the financial system that's crushing the rest of the economy. "We deposit the cash and it becomes theoretical, ephemeral," Mohamed Salam, who owns several small stores selling building supplies in Harare, the capital, said in an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,613 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC