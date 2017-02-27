.com | Zimbabweans in SA say 'xenophobic attacks are political', engage ANC

.com | Zimbabweans in SA say 'xenopho...

Zimbabweans in SA say 'xenophobic attacks are political', engage ANC

Thirty tons of school books collected in Bedfordview and meant for distribution to schools in Zimbabwe are stuck at Beitbridge Border Post because the state revenue authority is demanding tax, reports say. Harare Zimbabweans living in South Africa have reportedly engaged the African National Congress to intervene, following recent "xenophobic attacks" in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

