.com | Zim minister, UK envoy 'clash'...

.com | Zim minister, UK envoy 'clash' over continued sanctions on Mugabes

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: News24

A Zimbabwean minister Supa Mandiwanzira has reportedly clashed with the United Kingdom ambassador to Zimbabwe Catriona Laing over the continued sanctions on the Mugabes. President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace remain the only Zimbabweans on the European Union's sanction list, reported New Zimbabwe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,781,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC