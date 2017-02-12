.com | Zim minister, UK envoy 'clash' over continued sanctions on Mugabes
A Zimbabwean minister Supa Mandiwanzira has reportedly clashed with the United Kingdom ambassador to Zimbabwe Catriona Laing over the continued sanctions on the Mugabes. President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace remain the only Zimbabweans on the European Union's sanction list, reported New Zimbabwe.
