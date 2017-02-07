.com | Trump speaks on Zim, slams Mug...

.com | Trump speaks on Zim, slams Mugabe's govt over arrest of pastor Mawarire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News24

Zimbabwean man, 63, has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for killing a colleague with a metal bar over a water debt, says a report. Harare - President Donald Trump's administration has raised alarm over the deterioration of Zimbabwe's human rights situation, following the jailing of two prominent clerics critical of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe 's leadership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,006 • Total comments across all topics: 278,626,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC