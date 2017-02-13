.com | Top Africa stories: Zim, Lesotho, Ivory Coast

.com | Top Africa stories: Zim, Lesot...

Bulawayo A Zimbabwean man, 40, has been sentenced to 36 months in jail for tying his 5-year-old stepson to a tree and "severely assaulting" him with a stick, a report says. According to Sunday News , evidence before the court showed that the boy was tied to a tree and severely assaulted using a stick until he sustained injuries all over his body.

