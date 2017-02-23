.com | Top Africa stories: Mugabe, SA, Nigeria
In a long interview with state TV to mark his 93rd birthday, Mugabe said he was proud that "most of the land that used to be in the hands of the settlers is now in the hands of our own people". But he said some blacks had "surreptitiously" handed over management of their farms to whites, an apparent reference to the new black commercial farmers who employ dispossessed white farmers on their land.
