.com | 'Drunken' rage: Man, 43, burns ex-girlfriend to death, denies responsibility
Do we support him again or don't we? That's the question some Zimbabweans are asking as they're faced once again with the detention of the protest pastor who not so long ago symbolised the nation's hopes for change. Harare A 43-year-old Zimbabwean man has appeared in court for killing his ex-girlfriend and her niece by setting alight a room they were sleeping in using petrol, a report says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC