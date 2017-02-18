.com | Cyclone Dineo is still dangerous

The Mozambican government deployed a team to assess the damage in the aftermath of tropical cyclone Dineo this week as mop-up operations began in earnest. At least 116 government buildings, including hospitals, had their roofs blown off and more than 170 000 people were affected when strong winds and downpours swept through the cities of Inhambane and Maxixe, as well the districts of Morrumbene, Massinga, Jangano, Inharrime, Panda, Vilankulo, Funhalonso, Mabote and Homoine.

