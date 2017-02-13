.com | Cornered Zim cop tries to SWALLOW bribe - report

.com | Cornered Zim cop tries to SWAL...

Lesotho's ex-prime minister Tom Thabane says he fears for his life as he prepares to return home, and President Kenyatta's dance moves have riled Kenyans ahead of crucial vote. Zimbabwe's protest pastor Evan Mawarire may have vowed not to say too much before his case comes up in court - but he IS demanding an apology from the government minister who said he'd skipped bail.

