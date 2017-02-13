.com | Cornered Zim cop tries to SWALLOW bribe - report
Lesotho's ex-prime minister Tom Thabane says he fears for his life as he prepares to return home, and President Kenyatta's dance moves have riled Kenyans ahead of crucial vote. Zimbabwe's protest pastor Evan Mawarire may have vowed not to say too much before his case comes up in court - but he IS demanding an apology from the government minister who said he'd skipped bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|17 hr
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC