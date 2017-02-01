.com | BIZARRE! Zimbabwe musician videos himself committing suicide
Zimbabwe is set to introduce a 15% value added tax on several basic foodstuffs with effect from February 1 2017, following the publication of new legislation. Harare - A Zimbabwe gospel musician and church pastor committed suicide on video, telling his lover he'd show her the empty bottle of pesticide after he'd drunk it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
