.com | Anti-Mugabe birthday protesters 'brutally attacked' by police in Harare
United States ambassador to Zimbabwe Harry Thomas Jnr last week reluctantly commented on President Robert Mugabe's recent comments on President Donald Trump's nationalistic views, a report says. Harare Several activists have been hospitalised after they were allegedly bashed by Zimbabwean police for protesting against President Robert Mugabe 's lavish birthday celebrations over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC