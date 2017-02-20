.com | #AfriTravel: Cape Town Air Access expands with new Vic Falls route

.com | #AfriTravel: Cape Town Air Acc...

Cape Town - Cape Town Air Access have announce a new direct flight to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, operated by Kenya Airways starting on May 18, 2017 The route via Victoria Falls now offers guests two leisure holiday options and will be serviced by an Embraer E190, with a weekly flights schedule every Monday, Thursday and Saturday. This is said to be largely due to the Western Cape's Cape Town Air Access initiative - collaborating between the Western Cape Government, the City of Cape Town, the Airports Company of South Africa and Cape Town Tourism - to improve air connectivity in the Cape and also lead to the creation of about 120 000 additional jobs to the Cape's tourism sector.

Chicago, IL

