City of Harare,Government, lambasted over messy Zimbabwe capital
Residents, rights groups and civic organisations have hammered the city of Harare and government over the lack of a speed to the typhoid outbreak and flash-floods that have gripped the capital city. They say both the authority and central government have failed and should seek help or resign and let competent people take over.
