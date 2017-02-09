City of Harare,Government, lambasted ...

City of Harare,Government, lambasted over messy Zimbabwe capital

Residents, rights groups and civic organisations have hammered the city of Harare and government over the lack of a speed to the typhoid outbreak and flash-floods that have gripped the capital city. They say both the authority and central government have failed and should seek help or resign and let competent people take over.

