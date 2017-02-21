Chihuri blasts Dokora over evil Natio...

Chihuri blasts Dokora over evil National Pledge, idolatry in schools

Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri last week criticised the controversial national pledge introduced by education Minister Mr Lazarus Dokora. Speaking in Masvingo at Phoenix in Masvingo, Chihuri warned teachers and headmasters in attendance to safeguard Christian standards which he said were under threat from Dokora.

