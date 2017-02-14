CAF Presidency: Hayatou moves to muzz...

CAF Presidency: Hayatou moves to muzzle opposition

Read more: Vanguard

IN a move to intimidate countries opposed to the re-election of its incumbent president, Issa Hayatou, the Confederation of African Football has warned Cosafa over a planned meeting with other member associations which it says is "an attempt to destabilise" the governing body. Phillip Chiyangwa, the chairman of Cosafa - the Council of Southern African Football Associations - has called for a meeting with other African FA chairmen in Harare in Zimbabwe on 24 February.

Chicago, IL

