CAF Presidency: Hayatou moves to muzzle opposition

IN a move to intimidate countries opposed to the re-election of its incumbent president, Issa Hayatou, the Confederation of African Football has warned Cosafa over a planned meeting with other member associations which it says is "an attempt to destabilise" the governing body. Phillip Chiyangwa, the chairman of Cosafa - the Council of Southern African Football Associations - has called for a meeting with other African FA chairmen in Harare in Zimbabwe on 24 February.

