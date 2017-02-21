Caf Election: Plot to oust Hayatou thickens

T he plot to oust Issa Hayatou from the exalted Presidential seat of the Confederation of African Football continues to thicken ahead of next month's election in Addis Ababa. Madagascar's football boss, Ahmad is challenging the longest-serving Hayatou for the CAF presidency at the 39th Ordinary General Assembly of CAF, at which the election will take place on March 16 in Ethiopia First elected in 1988, Cameroonian Hayatou, 70, is seeking an eighth consecutive term as head of the body that governs African football.

