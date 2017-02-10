'Bishop was victim of bizarre Zim beatings'
Zimbabwe's top human rights lawyer David Coltart released details of some of the boys' suffering in a 24 page report to Independent Newspapers. More and more of Smyth's victims have come forward to tell their stories about the beatings and humiliation and sexual confusion they endured at his hands when they were vulnerable teenagers, all of which were in some way linked to his bizarre sexual behaviour.
