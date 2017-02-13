Barry Soper: Zimbabwean William Nduku...

Barry Soper: Zimbabwean William Nduku doesn't deserve sympathy

Don't know about you but my blood ran cold when the plight of a Zimbabwean currently living in this country was laid bare. William Nduku arrived here the year before last on a fake South African passport and immediately sought asylum which he's been refused which isn't at all surprising.

Chicago, IL

