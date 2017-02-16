Armyworm invasion threatening southern Africa's crops

A woman holds an army worm she found feeding on her maize crop at a Farm on the outskirts of Harare, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization coordinator for the region David Phiri, warns that an invasion of armyworms is stripping Southern Africa of key food crops and could spread to other parts of the continent, during an emergency meeting Tuesday of 16 African nations.

