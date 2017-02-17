Africa: Zimbabwe Football Boss Chiyan...

Africa: Zimbabwe Football Boss Chiyangwa and CAF's Hayatou War Escalates

Sports and Recreation minister Makhosini Hlongwane says government supports Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa's decision to take on the long-standing Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou. Chiyangwa, elected the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations president in December, has been at loggerheads with Hayatou after last weekend's decision by the regional body to publicly back Ahmad in the race for the CAF presidency next month.

Chicago, IL

