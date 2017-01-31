Zimplats says Zimbabwe in fresh bid t...

Zimplats says Zimbabwe in fresh bid to seize its mining claims

19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 31 Zimplats said on Tuesday the Zimbabwean government had issued a new notice earlier this month to forcibly acquire more than half of its mining ground and had given the company 30 days to lodge an objection. This is the third time since February 2012 that President Robert Mugabe's administration has issued a notice to seize 27,948 hectares of mining ground from the country's largest platinum producer, which objects to the acquisition.

