Zimbabwe's Mugabe Set to Return From ...

Zimbabwe's Mugabe Set to Return From Annual Vacation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Voice of America

Mugabe, one of the world's longest-serving heads of state, will head right into a fresh debate, both inside and outside his party, on whether it is time for him to step down. Raymond Majongwe, the secretary general of the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, believes it is time for President Robert Mugabe to step down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,343 • Total comments across all topics: 278,392,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC