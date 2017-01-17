Zimbabwe: Why Mugabe Stays But Jammeh Goes

That was the tweeted wail from prominent Zimbabwe lawyer Fadzayi Mahere this week as she and many Zimbabweans watched events up in the Gambia with envy. Much as President Robert Mugabe is widely thought to have done in March 2008, Gambia's ex-president Yahya Jammeh lost polls in his west African nation last month and then insisted on staying put.

