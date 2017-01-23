Zimbabwe: Why I Won't Support Mnangagwa - Moyo

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo' s public spats with Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa have intensified since the minister's arrest last year on charges that he abused money from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund. The fight raging in the State media and on social media networks has largely been between Moyo and some members of a Zanu PF faction known as Lacoste, while Mnangagwa has remained quiet.

