Zimbabwe: VP Mnangagwa's 'Unholy Alliance' Condemned

ZANU PF provincial chairpersons and commissariat have condemned vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa for dining with expelled party cadres describing the unholy alliance as evidence that his loyalty to President Robert Mugabe and the party was questionable. This follows the circulation of pictures suggesting an "unholy alliance" between Mnangagwa and cadres expelled or suspended from the former liberation party for disrespecting Mugabe.

Chicago, IL

