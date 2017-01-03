Zimbabwe: VP Mnangagwa Accused of Chr...

Zimbabwe: VP Mnangagwa Accused of Christmas 'Coup Plot'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

VICE President Emmerson Mnangagwa faces charges of presiding over a dead-of-the-night coup plot at his Zvishavane 'Village Castle' as it emerges that what he described as a family gift-opening of Christmas presents event was in fact a political gathering. New pictures of the event show a smiling Mnangagwa, currently acting president in the absence of the holidaying President Robert Mugabe, clasping hands with ex-Zanu PF youth leader Vengai Musengi who was expelled from the ruling party for attacking First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,225 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,842

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC