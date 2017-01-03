Zimbabwe: VP Mnangagwa Accused of Christmas 'Coup Plot'

VICE President Emmerson Mnangagwa faces charges of presiding over a dead-of-the-night coup plot at his Zvishavane 'Village Castle' as it emerges that what he described as a family gift-opening of Christmas presents event was in fact a political gathering. New pictures of the event show a smiling Mnangagwa, currently acting president in the absence of the holidaying President Robert Mugabe, clasping hands with ex-Zanu PF youth leader Vengai Musengi who was expelled from the ruling party for attacking First Lady Grace Mugabe.

