Zimbabwe: Vice President Mnangagwa's Nine Lives
The Justice minister and long-time confidant of President Robert Mugabe is fighting allegations by a Zanu PF faction that he is plotting to unseat the soon to be 93-year-old ruler and in the ruling party, any challenge to Zimbabwe's only leader since independence is a punishable offence that has abruptly ended many a politician's careers. Two years ago, Mnangagwa was considered an obvious successor to Mugabe after the then front runner, Joice Mujuru was ejected from the party for allegedly eyeing the president's position, but a vicious attack by the G40 faction in Zanu PF has once again clouded the succession debate.
