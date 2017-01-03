Zimbabwe: Vendors Laugh Off Ban, Blame Typhoid On Govt
THOUSANDS of vendors operating in central Harare have defied a government "ban" on the selling of vegetables and fruits in an effort to stop the spread of typhoid, saying the state must first give them jobs. Some of those who spoke to Newzimbabwe.com said they would rather die fighting for vending space than be driven into prostitution and criminal activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC