Zimbabwe: Vendors Laugh Off Ban, Blame Typhoid On Govt

THOUSANDS of vendors operating in central Harare have defied a government "ban" on the selling of vegetables and fruits in an effort to stop the spread of typhoid, saying the state must first give them jobs. Some of those who spoke to Newzimbabwe.com said they would rather die fighting for vending space than be driven into prostitution and criminal activities.

