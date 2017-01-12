Zimbabwe: Typhoid Outbreak Spreads

The typhoid outbreak has spread to Budiriro and Glen View suburbs amid reports that the MDC-T led Harare City Council bungled on its 48-hour ultimatum of removing illegal food vendors from the streets. The ultimatum expired on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

