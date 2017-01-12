Zimbabwe: Two Poachers Shot Dead Near...

Zimbabwe: Two Poachers Shot Dead Near Key Tourist Spot

Poachers in Zimbabwe are getting more daring: two were shot dead right near Hwange Main Camp, a top spot for bush-loving tourists, according to the state Parks and Wildlife Management Authority. Police and rangers reacted to gunshots heard at the camp on Tuesday morning.

Chicago, IL

