Zimbabwe: Trio Nabbed Over 33 Tonnes Command Agriculture Inputs

Three suspected thieves who diverted a truckload of 33,6 tonnes of Command Agriculture fertiliser and herbicides meant to benefit 51 Mashonaland West farmers appeared in court last Friday.Tafirenyika Mariga , Hilda Masamba and Kumbirai Duku were charged with fraud when they appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa. They were remanded in custody to today for bail application.

