Zimbabwe: Tobacco Firm Counts Heavy Losses

ZIMBABWEAN tobacco manufacturer Gold Leaf Tobacco suffered losses of US$800 000 after being compelled to recall stocks from the market and destroy material after the High Court barred the company from packaging and distributing cigarettes bearing the RG brand, a company official has said. The High Court in September last year barred GLT from distributing its cigarettes a month after unveiling the new brand on grounds it prejudiced competitors, Savannah Tobacco, which is licenced to manufacture the Remington Gold brand of cigarettes locally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.