Zimbabwe: Tobacco Firm Counts Heavy Losses

ZIMBABWEAN tobacco manufacturer Gold Leaf Tobacco suffered losses of US$800 000 after being compelled to recall stocks from the market and destroy material after the High Court barred the company from packaging and distributing cigarettes bearing the RG brand, a company official has said. The High Court in September last year barred GLT from distributing its cigarettes a month after unveiling the new brand on grounds it prejudiced competitors, Savannah Tobacco, which is licenced to manufacture the Remington Gold brand of cigarettes locally.

Chicago, IL

