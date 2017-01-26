Zimbabwe: Teenager Threatens to 'Rip ...

Zimbabwe: Teenager Threatens to 'Rip Open' Dad's Stomach After Misunderstanding

A teenage boy reportedly appeared in court in Zimbabwe after he was arrested for threatening to "rip open his 60-year-old father's stomach and expose his intestines" after he reprimanded him for coming home late at night. Prosecutor, Kenneth Shava said the teenager had threatened to stab his father, Israel Ncube with a knife on January 23. Moses frequently came home late and when his father warned him about it, an argument ensued, resulting in him making violent threats, the court heard.

Chicago, IL

