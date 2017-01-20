Zimbabwe Sugar Farmers Get Dam 50 Years After It Was Proposed
Zimbabwe is reaching the end of construction on its $300 million Tokwe-Mukosi Dam, a project first proposed about five decades ago, which will supply water to sugar growers in the south of the country. Construction of the dam, which will have capacity of 1.8 billion cubic meters of water, started in the 1990s, but progress stalled repeatedly on funding shortages.
