Zimbabwe: South Africa-Based Citizens Launch New Political Party

A NEW political party, Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity formed by South Africa-based Zimbabweans, was officially launched in Bulawayo on Wednesday with leaders saying they would "inherit" Gukurahundi crimes if elected into power. Addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Press club party president, Blessing Kasiyamhuru, said the "discovery of the missing link" between the liberation heroes and opposition political parties as well as the need to restore African pride motivated the formation of the new kid on the block.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.