Zimbabwe: South Africa-Based Citizens...

Zimbabwe: South Africa-Based Citizens Launch New Political Party

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A NEW political party, Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity formed by South Africa-based Zimbabweans, was officially launched in Bulawayo on Wednesday with leaders saying they would "inherit" Gukurahundi crimes if elected into power. Addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Press club party president, Blessing Kasiyamhuru, said the "discovery of the missing link" between the liberation heroes and opposition political parties as well as the need to restore African pride motivated the formation of the new kid on the block.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,586 • Total comments across all topics: 277,840,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC