Zimbabwe: Social Security Boss Nabbed...

Zimbabwe: Social Security Boss Nabbed for U.S.$8 Million Fraud

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

FORMER National Social Security Authority general manager, James Mwayiyapo, 59, was Wednesday dragged to court for allegedly misrepresenting the market value of a stand prejudicing the company of $8 million. According to court papers, in September 2014, NSSA secured a property to buy from Matay-Kingdom Pvt Ltd, known as Celestial park situated along Borrowdale Road in Harare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,618,162

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC