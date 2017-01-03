Zimbabwe: Social Security Boss Nabbed for U.S.$8 Million Fraud

FORMER National Social Security Authority general manager, James Mwayiyapo, 59, was Wednesday dragged to court for allegedly misrepresenting the market value of a stand prejudicing the company of $8 million. According to court papers, in September 2014, NSSA secured a property to buy from Matay-Kingdom Pvt Ltd, known as Celestial park situated along Borrowdale Road in Harare.

