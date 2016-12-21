Zimbabwe: Shock As Worshippers Clad in Sack Gowns Wail for Three Days
A church crusade held at the Harare Gardens between Wednesday and Friday last week raised eyebrows because of strange sack gowns worn by the wailing worshippers. NewZimbabwe news crew joined the worshippers to find out more about the 'strange' sack cloth uniform and wailing.
