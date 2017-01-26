Zimbabwe: Ruling Party Youth Leader's...

Zimbabwe: Ruling Party Youth Leader's House Up In Smoke

Zanu-PF Youth League secretary Cde Kudzanai Chipanga yesterday dismissed claims by Manicaland provincial youth chairperson Cde Mubuso Chinguno that his farm house was torched by political opponents in the ruling party. Privately owned media quoted Cde Chinguno claiming the fire that gutted Chipanga's 12-roomed house in Rusape was the work of the so-called "Lacoste" faction within Zanu-PF.

