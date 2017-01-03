Zimbabwe: Ruling Party Thrives On Fam...

Zimbabwe: Ruling Party Thrives On Famine, Says Opposition Politician

A SENIOR Zapu official says this season's predicted good harvest following good rains countrywide will deal Zanu PF's campaign strategy a major blow. Zapu's national vice secretary for mobilization, John Dlamini said traditionally, Zanu PF's campaign strategy thrives mainly on the hungry electorate especially in the rural areas.

