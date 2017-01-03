Zimbabwe: Rape-Accused Anti-Corruptio...

Zimbabwe: Rape-Accused Anti-Corruption Boss Off Remand

10 hrs ago

Anderson Chitsungo, the husband of suspended Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission boss Sukai Tongogara, who was accused of raping his wife's 16-year-old niece, was last Friday removed from remand. Chitsungo applied for removal from remand after the State failed to furnish him with a trial date.

