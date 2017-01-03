Zimbabwe: Protesters Sue Police Chief Over Detention
Lynette Mudewe, leader of the Zimbabwe Activists Alliance, Dirk Frey, Alvin Takavada and Elvis Mugari, are demanding $17, 000 from the ZRP boss for a 40 hour long detention they endured at the Harare Central Police Station. The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has deployed senior advocate, David Hofisi, to represent the four activists who said they were traumatized by the 40 hour long detention inside "filthy and condemned" police cells.
