Zimbabwe: Pricing Scandal Hits Diamonds Firm
Mbada Diamonds could have prejudiced the State of millions of dollars by under-declaring its diamond sales over the years after it emerged that its average price per carat was about three times lower than that of other firms extracting gems from Chiadzwa. Seven mining companies, including Mbada, started mining diamonds at Chiadzwa from 2007 to March last year when Government ordered them to cease operations.
