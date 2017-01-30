Zimbabwe: Poll Violence Fears Ahead of 2018 Vote
AS the country braces for the watershed 2018 general elections, the Zimbabwe Peace Project has urged law enforcement agents to be on the lookout for human rights violations. This follows the assault of Onias Mezah of Tajamuka, who was assaulted in Harare's Kambuzuma suburb last Sunday by suspected Zanu PF activists.
