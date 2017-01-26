Zimbabwe: Politician Arrested Over 'Mugabe Too Old' Remark
CONTROVERSIAL rural affairs minister Abedinico Ncube on Saturday caused the arrest of former Gwanda councillor Alderman Themba Nyoni for allegedly saying President Robert Mugabe is "too old and must go and rest". Nyoni was detained without charge at Gwanda Police Station for almost six hours after which he was told to report back on Monday.
